Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 170,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 122,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

