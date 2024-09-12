Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

