Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $415.50 and last traded at $416.46. Approximately 18,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 57,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $447.19.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.83. The company has a current ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total value of $541,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at $33,577,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

