Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

