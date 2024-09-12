Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, an increase of 405.4% from the August 15th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cosmos Health Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:COSM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 398,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Cosmos Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
