Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 145,474 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.