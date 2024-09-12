Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,521 shares of company stock worth $102,328 and have sold 27,655 shares worth $260,087. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $4,047,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

