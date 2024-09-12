Contrasting Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 1.51% 14.07% 5.66% Carmell N/A -148.47% -40.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.57 billion 0.89 $67.74 million $0.50 35.20 Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Carmell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Volatility & Risk

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 4 3 2 0 1.78 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.64%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Carmell.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Carmell on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

