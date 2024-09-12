COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

