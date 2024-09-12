Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

