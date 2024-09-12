CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.69

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 462993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,004,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.