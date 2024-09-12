CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Buys 94 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £298.92 ($390.90).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15), for a total value of £43,463.87 ($56,837.81).

CMC Markets Price Performance

CMCX stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £852.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,791.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.49. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 344 ($4.50).

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.