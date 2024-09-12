Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Carter’s has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

