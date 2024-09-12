CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Down 18.1%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) dropped 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 10,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.
