Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.85 billion and approximately $294.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,334.10 or 0.04043855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

