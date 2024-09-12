Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron Sells 3,000 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,814. The firm has a market cap of $567.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

