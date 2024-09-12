Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $261.91 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.99 and its 200 day moving average is $193.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.