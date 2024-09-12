Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.31

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$57.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the New Polaris project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley; and the Windfall Hills project consists of the Atna properties, comprising 2 mineral claims covering 959 hectares and the Dunn properties, comprising 8 mineral claims covering 2820 hectares, located near south of Burns Lake.
