Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.68 and last traded at $78.68. Approximately 295,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 529,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

