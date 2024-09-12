Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $118.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

