BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. Desjardins decreased their target price on BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$96.00.

BRP Price Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$82.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.30. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

