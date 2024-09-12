BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank cut BRP from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,666,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

