Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$37.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,400.00. In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $607,521. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NOA opened at C$24.43 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$23.59 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0581395 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

