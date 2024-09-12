Brokerages Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT at $159.75

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ICF International

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ICF International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $162.52 on Friday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

