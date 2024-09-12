Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at $27.86

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

