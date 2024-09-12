Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price at $7.80

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.