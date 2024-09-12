Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $211.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

