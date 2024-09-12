Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BFH opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.