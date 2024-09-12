BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,065. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.