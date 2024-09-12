BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Trading 3.2% Higher

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.38. 71,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 95,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWAY

BrainsWay Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.