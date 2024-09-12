Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

