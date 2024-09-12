Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Bondly has a market cap of $2.14 million and $11,718.96 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Bondly Coin Profile
Bondly’s genesis date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is forj.network. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.
