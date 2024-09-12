Bokf Na Sells 1,856 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 583,336 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

