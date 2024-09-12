Bokf Na Sells 11,785 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $228.13 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $728.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

