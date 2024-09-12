BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $344.41 and last traded at $342.08. Approximately 176,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,081,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.99.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.15 and its 200 day moving average is $369.93.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.