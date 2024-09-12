BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock stock opened at $877.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $854.14 and its 200 day moving average is $813.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

