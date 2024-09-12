BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Up 6.5%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 37,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 231,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BitFuFu
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
