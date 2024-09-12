BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 5.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 78,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHGE shares. Laidlaw started coverage on BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $69.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

