Biogen’s (BIIB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $292.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.52.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Biogen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.