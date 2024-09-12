Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88. The stock has a market cap of $352.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

