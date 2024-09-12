Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.