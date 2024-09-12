Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Richard Fennell Acquires 40,497 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell purchased 40,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.87 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of A$480,699.39 ($320,466.26).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

