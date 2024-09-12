Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Richard Fennell Acquires 40,497 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell purchased 40,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.87 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of A$480,699.39 ($320,466.26).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.