Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 2,720 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.80 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
