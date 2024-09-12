Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 4,113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 45,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after buying an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after buying an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 381,954 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.