Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 18,749 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.97% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 523,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.