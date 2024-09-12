bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 285.7% in August

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BEBE remained flat at $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

