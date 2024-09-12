bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 285.7% in August

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of BEBE remained flat at $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.
About bebe stores
