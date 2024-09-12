Barings LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,627 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $117.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

