Barings LLC Sells 47,123 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,123 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

