Barings LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 205,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $15,637,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 63,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE FN opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $278.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.