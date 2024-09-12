Barings LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $18.11.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

